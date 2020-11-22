Northwest Fire crews respond to single-vehicle rollover crash near Dove Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Dove Mountain Boulevard at Secret Springs Drive Sunday.
The vehicle caught fire with a single occupant still inside, NWF says. The occupant was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews were able extinguish the fire.
Drivers may expect delays.
Single vehicle rollover at Dove Mountain and Secret Springs. Vehicle caught fire with single occupant still inside. Crews extinguished the fire and extricated the patient who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Traffic restrictions in place. pic.twitter.com/rHExvycRtU— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 22, 2020