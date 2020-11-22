Menu

Northwest Fire crews respond to single-vehicle rollover crash near Dove Mountain

NWF/Twitter
Northwest Fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Dove Mountain Boulevard at Secret Springs Drive Sunday.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Nov 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-22 15:39:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Dove Mountain Boulevard at Secret Springs Drive Sunday.

The vehicle caught fire with a single occupant still inside, NWF says. The occupant was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews were able extinguish the fire.

Drivers may expect delays.

