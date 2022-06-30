Watch Now
Northwest Fire crews put out blaze near Garnette Street

Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 15:38:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews put out a mobile home fire Thursday.

According to the department, the blaze started at a home near Garnette Street at about 9:30 a.m.

The blaze threatened a home and travel trailer, but crews extinguished it and stopped it from spreading.

Northwest Fire is investigating the cause.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

