Northwest Fire crews put out blaze near Garnette Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews put out a mobile home fire Thursday.

According to the department, the blaze started at a home near Garnette Street at about 9:30 a.m.

Crews responded to a mobile home fire off of Garnette Street around 9:30 this morning. The fire was endangering a home and travel trailer. E331 quickly extinguished and prevented spread to both. The fire is under investigation. #NWFDAZ #ProtectProperty pic.twitter.com/TRuiggnDDp — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 30, 2022

The blaze threatened a home and travel trailer, but crews extinguished it and stopped it from spreading.

Northwest Fire is investigating the cause.

