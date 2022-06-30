Northwest Fire crews put out blaze near Garnette Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews put out a mobile home fire Thursday.
According to the department, the blaze started at a home near Garnette Street at about 9:30 a.m.
Crews responded to a mobile home fire off of Garnette Street around 9:30 this morning. The fire was endangering a home and travel trailer. E331 quickly extinguished and prevented spread to both. The fire is under investigation. #NWFDAZ #ProtectProperty pic.twitter.com/TRuiggnDDp— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 30, 2022
The blaze threatened a home and travel trailer, but crews extinguished it and stopped it from spreading.
Northwest Fire is investigating the cause.
