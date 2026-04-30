Northbound Oracle Road blocked at River Road following crash

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it is investigating a collision that shut down a portion of North Oracle Road on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Oracle Road and West River Road. According to DPS, all northbound lanes of Oracle Road are currently blocked as troopers conduct an investigation.

Details regarding the number of vehicles involved or the extent of any injuries have not yet been released.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 on-air and online for updates.