Northbound near Green Valley closed after fatal crash

Updated at 10:56 a.m.

Green Valley Fire District says the roadway has been reopened.

Appears I-19 has reopened please drive carefully and enjoy your Sunday! — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 30, 2022

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (ADPS), the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57 near Green Valley.

Troopers say at 5:37 a.m. they responded to a one-vehicle fatal collision and northbound lanes are blocked.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

I-19 northbound still closed between Canoa Road and Continental Rd due to an early morning collision. Please plan ahead and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TtkGGGngDC — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 30, 2022