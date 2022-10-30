Watch Now
Northbound near Green Valley closed after fatal crash

Updated at 10:56 a.m.

Green Valley Fire District says the roadway has been reopened.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (ADPS), the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57 near Green Valley.

Troopers say at 5:37 a.m. they responded to a one-vehicle fatal collision and northbound lanes are blocked.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

