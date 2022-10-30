Northbound near Green Valley closed after fatal crash

Updated at 10:56 a.m.
Green Valley Fire District says the roadway has been reopened.
Appears I-19 has reopened please drive carefully and enjoy your Sunday!— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 30, 2022
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (ADPS), the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57 near Green Valley.
Troopers say at 5:37 a.m. they responded to a one-vehicle fatal collision and northbound lanes are blocked.
Details are limited.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
I-19 northbound still closed between Canoa Road and Continental Rd due to an early morning collision. Please plan ahead and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TtkGGGngDC— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 30, 2022
