Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

North Rim highway closed for winter; caution on routes urged

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Grand Canyon National Park
Grand Canyon's North Rim soon will reopen
Posted at 6:25 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 08:25:36-05

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is barricaded for winter and authorities urge drivers heading into snow country to be cautious, particularly if GPS or navigation apps recommend taking alternative routes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure of State Route 67 between Jacob Lake and the North Rim on Wednesday.

Several other highways in Arizona’s high country will close by Dec. 31 or sooner depending on the weather. The department advised taking extra clothing, food, water and other emergency supplies if driving in snow areas and cautioned that taking suggested alternate routes that are unpaved and unplowed can lead to danger.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!