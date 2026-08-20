North Alvernon closed at East Fifth through the weekend

North Alvernon Way will be closed at East Fifth Street through the weekend, starting Friday, Aug. 21.

According to a news release from the Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility, the intersection will fully close starting at 7 p.m. to "allow crews to completely reconstruct the intersection as part of the Fifth/Sixth Street Improvement Project."

The closure will allow crews to complete work in one weekend, and minimize the duration of construction in that section, the news release said.

The closure will remain in place through 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.

Columbus Boulevard will remain open.

Police officers will be on site to assist motorists, the news release said.

Sun Tran bus stops will not be serviced during this time on Alvernon from Speedway to Broadway and on Fifth Street from Country Club to Swan.