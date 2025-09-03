Nonprofit suing Benson over plans for new aluminum casting facility

A Benson nonprofit is suing the city over plans for a new aluminum casting facility.

Health Over Wealth Benson claims Benson illegally approved a permit for the project near Highway 8 and Interstate 10, the nonprofit said in a press release.

The lawsuit said the city moved forward without proper zoning and even without proof the company owns the land.

The group says the facility would run 24/7, producing pollution, noise and safety risks, just a mile from schools and across the street from a nursing home.

City leaders argue the project brings economic growth and note the company must still clear state environmental permits before moving forward.