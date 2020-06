SAHUARITA, Ariz. — A local nonprofit is hosting a diaper giveaway Saturday, June 13.

Thriving, a nonprofit serving Southern Arizona, will be giving out diapers to families in need from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. tomorrow via drive-thru pick up. It will be at 15700 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd in Sahuarita.

You can register for the giveaway on Thriving's website.

An organizer of the event told KGUN 9 the organizations goal is to have more events like the diaper drive in the future.