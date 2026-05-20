Nonprofit hits crisis center, hospital lobbies to help those with mental illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is reaching out to patients on the ground floor in Southern Arizona.

Its new program, NAMI in the Lobby, sets up in the lobbies of crisis centers and hospitals to engage with families and caregivers of those with mental illness.

"We're there for the people when they're at their lowest," said Barbara Hartnett, a NAMI advocate. "When they're needing that assistance in the hospital and they're not quite sure what's going to be happening."

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That's when folks like Hartnett spring into action.

"I talk to them and I offer peer support," she said. "Sometimes they just need somebody to talk to and to let it all out. Hopefully, that's where we help."

One in five American adults is affected by mental illness.

Once a volunteer, Hartnett is now a NAMI staff member.

She tells KGUN 9 that the need has never been greater.

Hartnett believes NAMI in the Lobby is having a positive impact in our community.

She said many people are surprised that all of NAMI's services are free.

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"'So how much do I owe you?' I tell them nothing," she said. "But I don't have insurance. You don't need insurance. You just need to want to be helped and we're here for you."

You can donate to NAMI Southern Arizona directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.