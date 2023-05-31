Nonprofit brings weekend meals to children facing food insecurities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local nonprofit is making sure students stay fed on weekends by providing more than just meals. The Tucson Family Food Project has partnered with Steve Kozachik's Ward 6 office to collect items, such as new and unused pots, that can then be given to students and their families to prepare their own food if the need arises.

Each Friday, volunteers with Tucson Family Food Project offer students meals for the weekend to make sure they don't have to wait until the following Monday for a healthy lunch.

The nonprofit also provides kits with ingredients for healthy meals and teaches the students how to cook them. That way, the children have the skills to prepare those meals for their families.

A recent study from the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization, shows Arizona as having one of the highest percentages of food insecurity in the country.

The nonprofit is looking for the following items:



Frying pans (preferably non-stick)

Sauce pans of all sizes

Roasting pans

Baking sheets

Colanders

Wooden spoons

Spatulas

Mixing bowls

Kitchen towels

Items can be donated to the Ward 6 office, 3202 E. First St.

For more information on the organization, visit https://www.thetucsonfamilyfoodproject.org/