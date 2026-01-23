Nonprofit breaks ground to expand affordable housing

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local nonprofit is breaking ground on two new buildings to expand the affordable housing they offer. Blessings Through Action currently rents out 18 fully renovated homes and condos across town to people on fixed incomes, whether you're disabled, a veteran or on Social Security.

Now, they're building two new buildings near Glenn and Country Club, right next to an existing condo complex they own. They're building new space where people can come together for events, and a four-bedroom transitional housing unit. It'll have separate entrances and a shared central space, and can be used for visiting relatives, or people preparing to move into permanent housing.

The founder of the nonprofit, Elaine Beck, says they never charge more than half of each renter's income, so the monthly rent is capped at $700. That way they make enough to keep the housing going, while allowing families to afford the other costs in their lives.

"My goal is to help others in ways that I knew I could have used help," Beck said. "Pne of them was housing, one of them was just showing people love and letting people know how important they are, that nobody is not important, nobody deserves to be let out in the cold or hurting."

Blessings Through Action does have a couple open units. They are high barrier, and you need to be on a fixed income, but if you need help you can apply for their housing on their website.

