Non-profit helps formerly homeless woman move into her new home before the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One local non-profit found gifts for hundreds of children this holiday season. It was an extra challenge this year with increased need during the pandemic.

“A lot of things have happened over the last year so, I’m very grateful for this,” said Letha Durham, a formerly homeless woman.

Letha durham and her two children couldn't find a home for the past month. But just before the holidays she found a place she could call her own.

“I never been in a situation to feel like this, so to have my own place again feels really good,” Durham said.

Durham couldn't afford a place with an oven or heater, so she turned to IMPACT of Southern Arizona for help. The non-profit bought Durham an oven and heater, and a few other things as well.

“She needed some dishes and things like that," Barbara McClure, Executive Director at IMPACT Southern Arizona. "We hooked her up with some housewares so she could move in today and be ready for the holidays.”

McClure also included Durham’s two daughters in their adopt-a-child program, where they bring Christmas gifts for children in need.

“This year our adopt-a-child program really expanded," McClure said. "During the pandemic we enrolled 127 new children between the ages of birth and eighth grade.”

McClure says despite the increased demand, there was an increase in volunteers as well.

“It really wasn’t daunting, it was really simple to be honest," McClure. "It was so heart-warming for people. They love this program.”

IMPACT gave gifts to 317 children in Tucson. Often times these presents are just basic necessities like clothes and shoes.

“My kids are happy, they’ve been waiting to go over there," Durham said. "This is my Christmas present.”

