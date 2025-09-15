Nominations open for 73rd Annual Community Impact Awards

TUCSON, AZ — Greater Tucson Leadership (GTL) officially opened nominations for the 73rd Annual Community Impact Awards, which honor outstanding leadership and service.

The awards celebrate individuals who have made a lasting difference in Southern Arizona, with honorees to be recognized at a special ceremony on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Tucson Convention Center.

Among the honors presented each year are:

Tucson’s Man and Woman of the Year – Established in 1952, this award recognizes individuals who, in recent years, have distinguished themselves through exceptional leadership and service to the Tucson community.



The Founders Award – Created in 1985, this lifetime achievement award highlights individuals with significant, long-term contributions that have helped shape Tucson in a meaningful and positive way.



The GTL Alumni Excellence Award – Established in 2017, this award honors members of the GTL alumni network who have shown extraordinary dedication to volunteerism and service, embodying the highest ideals of leadership and community loyalty.



“GTL encourages nominations from across the community,” the organization said in a release. “These awards are about celebrating the individuals who inspire others through service, leadership, and integrity.”

Community members have until October 12, 2025, to submit nominations online.