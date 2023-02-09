Watch Now
Officers catch person with fentanyl pills shoved in a 'body cavity'

Over 300,000 fentanyl pills caught in three busts
Posted at 2:38 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 16:38:50-05

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 300,000 fentanyl pills were found at the Port of Nogales over the course of three smuggling attempts, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

The Port Director says there were three attempts to smuggle the illegal drugs across the border.

A total of 304,760 fentanyl pills were found in gas tanks, dashes, strapped to a body and inside a "body cavity."

Similar smuggling attempts were made last week with nearly 500,000 fentanyl pills found through six different loads.

