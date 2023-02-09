Officers catch person with fentanyl pills shoved in a 'body cavity'

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 300,000 fentanyl pills were found at the Port of Nogales over the course of three smuggling attempts, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

The Port Director says there were three attempts to smuggle the illegal drugs across the border.

A total of 304,760 fentanyl pills were found in gas tanks, dashes, strapped to a body and inside a "body cavity."

On Wednesday, CBP officers at the Nogales POE prevented 3 smuggling attempts of fentanyl pills from reaching U.S. communities. A combined total of approximately 304,760 fentanyl pills were found. Concealments included gas tank, dash, strapped to a body, and inside a body cavity. pic.twitter.com/jpmrGjoSQK — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) February 9, 2023

Similar smuggling attempts were made last week with nearly 500,000 fentanyl pills found through six different loads.

CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized approximately 489,600 fentanyl pills and 8.8 lbs cocaine discovered in 6 loads in the last 7 days. Concealment methods included rocker panels, gas tank, bumper and 3 body carriers who had packages of fentanyl pills taped to their legs. pic.twitter.com/4l45Xj0mfh — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) February 6, 2023