Fentanyl pills found taped to person's legs

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers found fentanyl pills on the legs of a pedestrian at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protections officers stopped a person they found suspicious. While searching the person, officers discovered 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to their legs.

On Tuesday, CBP officers at the Nogales Port of Entry found approximately 19,800 fentanyl pills taped to the legs of a pedestrian. On Wednesday, CBP officers took down approximately 446,200 fentanyl pills concealed throughout a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/tP4Lclltj3 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) January 5, 2023

The next day, officers also found nearly 450,000 more fentanyl in a vehicle.