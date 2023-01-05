Watch Now
Fentanyl pills found taped to person's legs

Confirmed through port director
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jan 05, 2023
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers found fentanyl pills on the legs of a pedestrian at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protections officers stopped a person they found suspicious. While searching the person, officers discovered 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to their legs.

The next day, officers also found nearly 450,000 more fentanyl in a vehicle.

