Arizona DEQ developing 'nature-based' solution for flooding near Nogales

In the video player: Previous coverage

Nogales, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the International Boundary and Water Commission continues to address flooding and sanitation concerns at the border, a citizens group is inviting public participation.

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) officials say they're working collaboratively with interested parties on both sides of the border to "identify a nature-based mitigation alternative for the Arizona side of the Oso Wash."

The ADEQ is currently developing a plan to implement green infrastructure in the watershed, using strategies which involve bioswales and rain gardens to capture stormwater and manage flooding.

According to studies conducted in the spring, the Oso Wash is reported to have contained sewage.

The Southeast Arizona Citizen Forum will get an update at its next meeting from the ADEQ over the international effort to find solutions at the wash, which runs east of Nogales.

Members of the public are invited to attend the next Citizen Forum on Thursday, Feb. 9, which is held as an online webinar. Speakers will include Binational Program Manager Joaquin Marruffo and Environmental Science Specialist Claudia Gil.

To join the meeting via Microsoft Teams:



Online, go to bit.ly/SAZCF and click 'join'

By phone, dial 872-240-1286 and use conference ID: 634 404 766#

For more information on how to participate, please visit the International Boundary and Water Commission website.

A separate plan is currently underway to complete repairs to the sewer pipeline which carries wastewater over the international boundary. The pipeline frequently experiences failure during heavy rains, resulting in flooding on both sides of the border, and outflows of wastewater into the streets and natural waterways.