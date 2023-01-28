A Salute to the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — A piece of Nogales history will be honored this weekend, as the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association pay tribute to the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Nogales City Cemetery.

The Buffalo Soldiers, the all-Black segregated units of the United States Army, first served in Nogales during a battle at the U.S. Mexico border in the early part of the 20th Century.

From 1910-1933 soldiers of the 25th Infantry and 10th Cavalry were stationed at Camp Stephen Little, located where Western Avenue runs through Nogales today.



Above: Images from the Inaugural Salute to the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers. Courtesy Donna Jackson-Houston and the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association. Click lower left icon to view full screen.

Saturday's salute will pay tribute to those soldiers' legacies, as well as kick off Black History Month.

The salute begins at 10 a.m. at the Nogales Cemetery on Western Avenue, as the Fort Huachuca Color Guard and the B Troop Cavalry pay tribute to the more than 50 Buffalo Soldiers buried at that location.

Attendees are also encouraged to dive into the history the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers during a walk to several historic points of interest along the U.S.-Mexico border. An exhibit will be open to view at the Pimeria Alta Museum, 136 N. Grand Ave., open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

More commonly known, all four regiments of the Buffalo Soldiers served at Fort Huachuca. But in addition to serving there and in Nogales, they also served at Camp Naco near Bisbee, which was built by the U.S. Army in 1919. According to the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association, the Buffalo Soldiers were also station there, can be thought of as the "Original Border Patrol."

The Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association was founded to honor the memory of the All-Black 25th Infantry and 10th Cavalry Regiments of the U.S. Army. Many descendants of those soldiers continue to live in Nogales to this day, many make up the membership of he Association.