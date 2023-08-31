Nogales teen pleads guilty to smuggling fentanyl pills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A teen from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, faces 16 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

She was identified as 19-year-old Dulce Maria Haros.

Haros pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on March 7, 2023.

On Oct. 1, 2022, Haros was on a shuttle that stopped at a United States Border Patrol checkpoint.

Agents found a handbag containing three packages of fentanyl pills weighing a total of 3 kilograms during a routine inspection.

Haros admitted that the handbag belonged to her and that she planned to give the fentanyl to someone else.

