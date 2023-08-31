Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Nogales teen pleads guilty to smuggling fentanyl pills

fentanyl generic pills close up.jpg
ABC15
fentanyl generic pills close up.jpg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 18:49:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A teen from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, faces 16 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

She was identified as 19-year-old Dulce Maria Haros.

Haros pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on March 7, 2023.

On Oct. 1, 2022, Haros was on a shuttle that stopped at a United States Border Patrol checkpoint.

Agents found a handbag containing three packages of fentanyl pills weighing a total of 3 kilograms during a routine inspection.

Haros admitted that the handbag belonged to her and that she planned to give the fentanyl to someone else.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!