TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Business in Nogales is picking up significantly, according to the Nogales Port Authority.

The Port Authority Board released the northbound border crossing numbers Wednesday, June 22 during its board meeting.

Here are the figures for January through April 2022, compared to the same time last year:

Car crossings increased 71.8%

Pedestrians increased 47.5%

Trains increased 27%

Commercial trucks decreased 6%

While most figures reflect positively for business and tourism, the Port Authority says it will continue to monitor the dip in commercial truck traffic.