Nogales Police search for missing 27-year-old man

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nogales Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 27-year-old man.
Police say 27-year-old Vincent Gutierrez of Phoenix was said to be heading toward Nogales March 20, and has not been heard from since.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call your local law enforcement agency.
