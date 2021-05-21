Watch
Nogales Police Officer involved in crash

Northbound Interstate 19 is closed
Posted at 9:45 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 00:45:12-04

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN9) — A Nogales Police Officer has been airlifted to a Tucson hospital after being involved in a car crash.

Nogales Police say, at around 8:15 Thursday night, the police officer was conducting traffic control on Interstate-19. The officer was hit by a vehicle.

Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. Right now, northbound Interstate-19 is closed at kilometer 4, near Mariposa Road. Southbound traffic is not impacted. There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story. Follow KGUN 9 for updates.

