Nogales Police investigates robbery inside Walmart

Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 14, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nogales Police Department responded to a robbery on Wednesday afternoon around 3:12 p.m. 100th block of West White Park Drive.

Officers identified the suspect as Francisco Javier Romo-Angulo.

Romo-Angulo took an undisclosed amount of money from the 1st Convenience Bank, located inside the Walmart Supercenter.

He then left the area in a car, later found by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety on Interstate 19.

A traffic stop was attempted, and another man—not Romo-Angulo—was driving. He was taken into custody. Romo-Angulo was not inside the suspect vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and NPD says the investigation remains ongoing.

NPD advises to not approach Romo-Angulo if located, call 911.

