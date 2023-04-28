Nogales PD: Violent threat at Lincoln Elementary School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nogales Police Department responded to reports of a threat at Lincoln Elementary School.

The incident occurred on April 28 around 12:38 p.m.

Officers say the threat was written on a bathroom wall warning of violence that will take place.

According to NPD, no students or staff were in danger.

The incident is still under investigation.

"We want to reemphasize that The Nogales Police Department and the Nogales Unified School District are taking a ZERO TOLERANCE approach in these cases and will continue working together to provide a safe environment for our students," says NPD.