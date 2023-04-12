Nogales PD: Officers involved in shooting near Mariposa Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At 7:49 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, a Nogales Police Department officer approached a man on the 1600 block of north Carl's Jr. Road after he saw the man wearing what seemed to be a ballistic vest and carrying a gun.

The man became aggressive once the officer made contact, flashed a knife in each hand, and threatened and approached the officer despite repeated orders to drop the knives.

After using what the department says were "less than lethal methods," two Nogales Police officers fired their handguns at the man.

The suspect was shot, and the officers declared him dead there.

Officers involved are two-and-a-half and eight-and-a-half year veterans of the Nogales Police Department.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has placed both officers on paid administrative leave while the investigation remains ongoing.

Suspect was identified as 31-year-old Edrei Toledo Ochoa from Nogales.