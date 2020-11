Nogales police are investigating the killing of a 21-year-old woman.

Police say Emily Daniela Casarez of Nogales, Ariz. was found dead with signs of trauma at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Anza Drive in Nogales, Ariz.

Police arrested suspect 38-year-old Abelardo Aguilar Jr. He was detained in Nogales, Son. on unrelated charges.