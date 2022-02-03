Nogales man pleads guilty to organizing human smuggling ring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Nogales man pleaded guilty to a part in a human smuggling ring operating out of Nogales, Ariz.

Benjamin Gallegos, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens for profit. The crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and maximum fine of $250,000.

He will be sentenced Friday, April 22.

Federal prosecutors say Gallegos managed a group that operated stash houses for undocumented people, and arranged for them to enter the country from Mexico.

