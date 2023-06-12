Nogales CBP officers intercept three weapon loads going into Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers at Customs and Border Protection Port of Nogales have seen three large seizures of ammo, firearms, and accessories since Thursday.

The CBP officers were working outbound operations when the interceptions were made and believe the loads were likely going to cartel operatives in Mexico.

On June 8, CBP officers discovered four rifles/ pistols and drum magazines for an AK type assault rifle.

On June 10, they discovered 9,800 rounds of 7.62x39 ammunition for an AK type rifle.

On June 11, they found 14 AR and AK style rifles, pistols, and one handgun.