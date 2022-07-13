TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Border Patrol seized about 200 pounds of methamphetamine after a vehicle fled from agents near Nogales, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.
Agents found then seized the drugs after the automobile crashed.
Tucson Sector agents and Homeland Security Investigations are coordinating on the investigation.
