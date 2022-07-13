Watch Now
Nogales Border Patrol station agents seize 200 pounds of meth

US Border Patrol meth seizure
U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
US Border Patrol meth seizure
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 14:43:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Border Patrol seized about 200 pounds of methamphetamine after a vehicle fled from agents near Nogales, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

Agents found then seized the drugs after the automobile crashed.

Tucson Sector agents and Homeland Security Investigations are coordinating on the investigation.

crash.jfif
A vehicle crash near Nogales led to the seizure of 200 pounds of meth.

----

