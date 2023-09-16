Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Nogales begins releasing asylum-seeking migrants

US Border Wall
Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
US Border Wall
Posted at 8:49 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 23:49:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Sept. 11, the Nogales Border Patrol Office is releasing asylum-seeking migrants into the community.

The City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County are working together to provide transportation to Tucson and ensure a smooth process.

Safety for both migrants and the community is paramount, with medical clearances and background checks in place.

The duration of this practice remains uncertain, and updates will be provided to residents as needed.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today