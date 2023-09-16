Nogales begins releasing asylum-seeking migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Sept. 11, the Nogales Border Patrol Office is releasing asylum-seeking migrants into the community.

The City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County are working together to provide transportation to Tucson and ensure a smooth process.

Safety for both migrants and the community is paramount, with medical clearances and background checks in place.

The duration of this practice remains uncertain, and updates will be provided to residents as needed.