Nogales-area siblings contract dengue fever

Two siblings in the Nogales, Arizona, area have tested positive for dengue fever.

The siblings live part-time in the Nogales area. They are currently isolating and recovering outside of Santa Cruz County.

A news release from Santa Cruz County said dengue is not contagious and does not spread from person to person. It is transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes.

Symptoms include fever, eye socket pain, rash, and headache. They may also include body aches and pains, nausea, and vomiting, the news release said.

Environmental Health is conducting mosquito surveillance and trapping near the Nogales residence.

Health education efforts are being expanded to promote mosquito control and bite prevention.

Local and state health agencies, including the Office of Border Health, have been notified, the news release said.