No room for pets on laps: Proposed bill could ticket drivers with pets on their laps

A new type of traffic violation could soon be on the horizon, and it involves your furry friends.

Senate Bill 1270, introduced in the state legislature, proposes fines for Arizona drivers who have a pet on their lap while driving. Under the bill, first-time offenders would face fines ranging from $75 to $149. For repeat offenders, the fine could increase to as much as $250.

The proposal aims to address the distractions and potential dangers of unrestrained animals in vehicles.

Lara Iacobucci Paris, founder of the Tucson Action Team, a dog advocacy group, emphasized the potential dangers of driving with a pet in the front seat.

"If that airbag goes off, the animal is dead," she said. "I know that people who are loving on their animal that they want them to ride on the front seat. I don't think they think of the consequences."

Paris argues the impact of fines could curb dangerous behaviors.

"When Oro Valley first put into place distracted driving with your phone, I got an $88 ticket and that didn’t seem like a lot, but I don’t drive with my phone anymore,” Paris said.

But unlike a phone, she said you may not always have control of your animal.

Sandy McPadden, director of behavior and co-founder of Little Lotus Rescue, reflected on a time her mom was traveling with a pet on her lap.

"He put his head through the steering wheel and we had to stop the vehicle in traffic to get his head out of the vehicle," McPadden said.

But, she said now there are several ways to safely restrain pets in cars.

Maria Staubs Dog 'Compton' from Little Lotus Rescue & Sanctuary

She demonstrated using a booster seat that clips to the car seat to keep one of their rescue dogs Compton safely fastened. "He's securely fastened next to you. He can’t distract you from driving. He’s not climbing onto your lap," McPadden explained.

Additionally, she suggests using a seatbelt harness for pets and keeping large dogs in the furthest back compartment of the car to avoid distractions.

Maria Staubs Sandy McPadden, director of behavior and co-founder of Little Lotus Rescue, suggests several ways to safely restrain pets in vehicles, like using a seatbelt harness.

McPadden argues that taking these precautions is not just about avoiding fines—it's about preventing harm. “If it could possibly injure a person, injure an animal, then why wouldn’t we do what we can to prevent that from happening?” she said.

Paris echoed this sentiment, calling for greater protection for animals. “We need more protection for these animals that have no voice,” she said.

The bill is scheduled for a full Senate hearing before potentially moving to the House. If passed, it would go into effect on January 1, 2026.