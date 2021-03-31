Menu

No prison time for transgender ex-neo-Nazi in threat case

A federal judge decided not impose prison time on a member of a neo-Nazi ring that made threats against journalists. Photo via AP.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 17:09:18-04

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge decided not impose prison time on a member of a neo-Nazi ring that made threats against journalists.

The judge found that the 21-year-old, who concealed his transgender identity from his co-conspirators, had already suffered enough. Taylor Parker-Dipeppe of Spring Hill, Florida, was arrested in early 2020 along with other members of the Atomwaffen Division after they sent posters threatening journalists in Florida, Arizona and Washington.

His attorney said prison would be devastating for Parker-Dipeppe, who suffered abuse from an unaccepting father and from an alcoholic stepfather. U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle agreed Wednesday and sentenced him to time served.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

