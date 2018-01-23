No major opposition to opioid plan appears in Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) - No major opposition has appeared to Gov. Doug Ducey's proposal to cut down on addiction and deaths from prescription painkillers.

An Arizona House committee began hearings on the bill Tuesday during a special legislative session called by the Republican governor.

Support was broad, including from associations representing doctors, pain medicine specialists, behavioral health providers and others.

The committee took several hours of testimony before voting 8-0 to advance the proposal. The full House is set to debate the bill Wednesday. Senate consideration also begins Wednesday.

The proposal appears to have overwhelming support and is likely to reach the governor's desk by the end of the week.

Ducey's proposal limits opioids to an initial five-day supply, boosts pain clinic regulation and adds $10 million to help uninsured people get addiction treatment.