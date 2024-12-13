No justice, no peach: UFCW files complaint in wake of Eastside Natural Grocers store closing

Natural Grocers has permanently closed its location at 7220 E. Broadway Blvd., citing lease expiration and market saturation.

However, according to an official complaint to the National Labor Relations Boardon behalf of a local union branch, the decision was influenced by unionization efforts.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, which represents grocery workers, filed a complaint with the NLRB alleging that the closure was an attempt to stifle union activity.

“This employer has interfered with, restrained, and coerced employees in the exercise of their Section 7 rights,” the complaint states.

Natural Grocers denies these allegations, maintaining the decision was operational.

“After thorough evaluation, closing this store strengthens our ability to serve Tucson,” said company spokesperson Katie Macarelli.

She noted that significant capital investments were needed for the location to remain viable.

Former employees claim otherwise.

According to the official complaint, during the critical period leading up to a union election in July, several workers, including a William Gamble and a Aurelie Guldager, were terminated.

The union asserts these terminations chilled union support. “Discharges for union activity had a material effect on the election’s outcome,” UFCW’s petition to the NLRB reads.

The closure has upset some customers.

“I just came to pick up a few things, and I’m so sad it’s closed,” said Delilah Royce, a frequent shopper.

“I don’t want people losing jobs, especially at Christmas,” added Linda Verrier, another customer.

Current employees, who declined to appear on camera, allege they were required to sign non-disclosure agreements to retain their positions elsewhere within the company.

Natural Grocers has stated it is working to assist affected staff with transfers or severance packages.

The dispute highlights tensions between the grocery chain and workers pushing for union representation.

In July, UFCW accused Natural Grocers of holding mandatory anti-union meetings and monitoring union activity.

The company denies these allegations, calling them “unequivocally false”.

While customers expressed disappointment, many plan to shop at other Tucson Natural Grocers' locations.

“It’s special, and I think more people would want organic options,” Verrier said.