No injuries reported after train derails outside of Holbrook

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-25 14:09:39-05

HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when a train suddenly derailed in eastern Arizona. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment involving a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train occurred Sunday just before 1 p.m. near Joseph City.

The railway company reported nobody was hurt and no hazardous materials leaked. No public roads were impacted. Navajo County sheriff’s officials say the incident happened on the railway’s property so the rail carrier will be investigating. It’s not yet known what led to the train derailing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

