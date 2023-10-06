No end in sight for migrant street releases in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. — For Sergio Morales from Guatemala and his six year old daughter, the journey to the U.S. has taken 26 days.

The migrants who are dropped off by border patrol agents in Nogales often don’t know where they are.

Santa Cruz County employees show them maps on phones, and laminated sheets of paper to help orient them.

Morales says he’s going to San Jose, California where his wife is waiting for him.

“We want to give my daughter a home that I didn’t have in Guatemala. I had no way there. I want to give her a better life," Morales said.

Morales, and the rest of the migrants here face a tough road ahead.

Data from the government shows under 50% of all asylum claims are granted by U.S. immigration judges.

Still, the migrants believe what’s ahead of them will be better than what they left behind.

“My family is my priority. We need better opportunities," Morales said.

Santa Cruz County employees do not expect the street releases to end anytime soon.

In a statement to KGUN 9 in September, a CBP spokesperson said "We are safely and efficiently vetting and processing migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws and operational planning efforts."

