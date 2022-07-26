TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A newlywed nightmare.

Shortly after saying “I Do” a Tucson couple was robbed in their own home.

Titus and Jane Conn say when they returned from their honeymoon their apartment was ransacked with wedding gifts missing.

The young couple moved from Oregon to Tucson shortly after their wedding. They dropped off their wedding gifts and personal belongings at the apartment before they left on their honeymoon in Florida. While on their honeymoon, maintenance called and told them the air conditioner needed fixed and asked for permission to enter the apartment.

The couple said yes, but when they returned they say the apartment was ransacked, wedding gifts were gone, and the air conditioner was still not fixed.

The couple says only apartment maintenance had access to their home while they were gone.

“We were upset, we were like holy cow. Did we leave our place like this? And then we realized everything valuable, wedding gifts were gone and we were like what do we do?” said Jane Conn.

The couple notified Tucson Police and they say were no signs of forced entry.

KGUN9 contacted the San Mateo Apartments who say corporate is handling the situation. The couple says they have been staying at a different Airbnb each week until they can find a different place to live.

They hope to raise awareness to other renters to be careful of who is entering their apartment so that something like this doesn't happen again.