New York inspired 'Whole Slice Pizza' to open in the Mercado District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Falora Pizza's owners are looking to double down on their success here in Southern Arizona.

Ari Shapiro and Travis Evans say their new store — which will be named "Whole Slice Pizza" — pays homage to the classic New York slice shop with a little bit of Tucson flair sprinkled in.

"I spent a lot of time in New York City baking for some special people. So with all of those experiences I had in New York and the ones I've had here in Tucson- kind of combining the two together is kind of the way we conceived Whole Slice Pizza," Evans said.

Whole Slice is expected to open in the Mercado District later this fall.