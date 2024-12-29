New year, new laws: Some of the laws that may impact you beginning Jan. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the start of the new year, comes some new laws. I’ve compiled a list of some of the laws taking effect on January 1 that may impact you and our community.

Minimum Wage Increase:

The state minimum wage will increase by 35 cents, from $14.35 to $14.70 an hour. In Tucson, however, the minimum wage will increase by 65 cents, from $14.35 to $15 an hour. The city’s increase is due to Proposition 206, “The Tucson Minimum Wage Act” which voters passed in 2021. This will be the first time Tucson’s minimum wage will be higher than the state’s minimum wage.

Elimination of Rental Tax:

If you’re a renter, you’ll be keeping more money in your pockets, as renters will no longer pay tax on their monthly rent. Currently, about 75 cities in the state charge the transaction privilege tax. The elimination of the tax will impact long-term stays, for 30 days or more. It is just for residential rentals and does not apply to commercial rentals.

Casitas:

Another law taking effect involves accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs or casitas. They will now be allowed on all lots where single-family homes are permitted in cities with populations of at least 75,000. HB 2720 was passed earlier this year.