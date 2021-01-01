New year, new laws for Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The new year brings new laws to Arizona. Here’s a look at three laws that will stick around for 2021.
The Arizona Texting While Driving ban is now in effect, which means:
- You can’t use hands to make or answer calls
- You can’t prop phone/tablet on body
- You can’t read, write, or send text messages
- You can use phone at stoplight or railroad crossing
- You can use phone to call 911
- Fines range from:
- $75-$149 for first offense
- $150-$250 for repeat offenders
Prop 207 passed in Arizona, legalizing marijuana in the state, which means:
- People 21 and older can possess and grow marijuana
- Medical marijuana dispensaries can sell the drug to adults
- Arizona Department of Health Services will accept applications for medical dispensaries starting in January
- Arizona Department of Health Services will issue licenses to qualified medical dispensaries within 60 days
- March is the earliest people without medical-marijuana cards can buy marijuana at recreational retail locations
Arizona’s minimum wage goes up:
- Increases to $12.15 per hour
- Minimum wage goes up $0.15/hr since 2020