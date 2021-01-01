New year, new laws for Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The new year brings new laws to Arizona. Here’s a look at three laws that will stick around for 2021.

The Arizona Texting While Driving ban is now in effect, which means:



You can’t use hands to make or answer calls

You can’t prop phone/tablet on body

You can’t read, write, or send text messages

You can use phone at stoplight or railroad crossing

You can use phone to call 911

Fines range from: $75-$149 for first offense $150-$250 for repeat offenders



Prop 207 passed in Arizona, legalizing marijuana in the state, which means:



People 21 and older can possess and grow marijuana

Medical marijuana dispensaries can sell the drug to adults

Arizona Department of Health Services will accept applications for medical dispensaries starting in January

Arizona Department of Health Services will issue licenses to qualified medical dispensaries within 60 days

March is the earliest people without medical-marijuana cards can buy marijuana at recreational retail locations

Arizona’s minimum wage goes up:

