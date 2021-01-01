Menu

New year, new laws for Arizona

Using phone while driving now illegal in Arizona.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jan 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The new year brings new laws to Arizona. Here’s a look at three laws that will stick around for 2021.

The Arizona Texting While Driving ban is now in effect, which means:

  • You can’t use hands to make or answer calls
  • You can’t prop phone/tablet on body
  • You can’t read, write, or send text messages
  • You can use phone at stoplight or railroad crossing
  • You can use phone to call 911
  • Fines range from:
    • $75-$149 for first offense
    • $150-$250 for repeat offenders

Prop 207 passed in Arizona, legalizing marijuana in the state, which means:

  • People 21 and older can possess and grow marijuana
  • Medical marijuana dispensaries can sell the drug to adults
  • Arizona Department of Health Services will accept applications for medical dispensaries starting in January
  • Arizona Department of Health Services will issue licenses to qualified medical dispensaries within 60 days
  • March is the earliest people without medical-marijuana cards can buy marijuana at recreational retail locations

Arizona’s minimum wage goes up:

  • Increases to $12.15 per hour
  • Minimum wage goes up $0.15/hr since 2020
