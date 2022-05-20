Watch
New voter ID cards reflect new Pima Co. districts

Historic Pima County Courthouse
Pat Parris
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Recorder's Office has issued new voter cards with updated information reflecting recent changes to legislative districts.

Over 650,000 new voter ID cards were in the mail Thursday in packets which also include information on Pima County's new Vote Centers, instructions on how to request a ballot for early voting, and URLs for the new legislative and congressional boundaries.

The Recorder's Office also has a precinct/district search engine on their website.

If you have additional questions regarding voting in Pima County, call (520) 724-4330.

