New University of Arizona mural honors pioneering Latino student group that helped shape campus history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new mural celebrating one of the University of Arizona's earliest Mexican American student organizations is taking shape inside the Albert B. Weaver Science-Engineering Library, honoring a group whose legacy continues to influence generations of students.

Video: See my conversation with Moreno and get a look at the new mural in vid below:

The approximately 18-foot-by-11-foot mural is being created by South Tucson artist Ruben Urrea Moreno for the University of Arizona's Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Initiatives. The artwork is expected to be completed this weekend and pays tribute to Los Universitarios, one of the university's first Mexican American student organizations, founded in 1955 to support Hispanic students, foster leadership and community, and establish scholarships that later helped inspire the creation of the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni organization.

Moreno, a multidisciplinary Chicano artist whose work often explores human rights, political struggles and his Mexican and Indigenous heritage, said the mural was inspired by conversations with former members of Los Universitarios. He spent an afternoon listening to their memories and stories before designing the piece.

"The motivation was basically the formation of Los Universitarios," Moreno said. "When I met with the club members, they told me stories and we laughed and we spent a whole afternoon talking about what they wanted to see. I tried to encapsulate it all."

The mural blends historical imagery with abstract elements, including a series of hands that Moreno said symbolize "multiple people, multiple backgrounds, just community."

Beyond honoring the organization's past, Moreno hopes the artwork inspires today's students to build connections of their own.

"I'm hoping that people have maybe a new appreciation for clubs, new clubs, starting a club," he said. "The strength that comes with forming a community — finding your people."

According to Karla Silva, Ph.D., director of the University of Arizona's Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives, the mural recognizes a student organization that created a sense of belonging for many first-generation Mexican American students during a time when few shared their backgrounds on campus.

"They came together just to find a place of belonging and community," Silva said. "They all have gone on to get their degrees — or multiple degrees — from the University of Arizona and have become doctors, lawyers, engineers and politicians."

Silva said the organization's impact extends far beyond its founding. Through the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni organization, former members have helped provide roughly $2 million in scholarships to students over the years.

Although the idea for the mural dates back to about 2004, Silva said the project gained momentum in 2022 after years of community support and planning.

"This is really a way for us to honor their legacy and all the work they've done here on campus," she said.

Moreno was selected through a public call for artists. A committee made up of university staff, faculty and community members reviewed submissions before unanimously supporting his proposal.

Silva said Moreno's artistic vision and his thoughtful interpretation of Los Universitarios' history made him the clear choice to create a lasting tribute for future generations of Wildcats.

Once complete, the mural will serve as a permanent reminder of the students who helped pave the way for greater representation, opportunity and community at the University of Arizona.