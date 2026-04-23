New trial date set for man charged with demanding ransom in Guthrie case

A new trial date has been set for a California man arrested on suspicion of making a demand for ransom in the Nancy Guthrie case.

42-year-old Derrick Callella of Hawthorne is charged with transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce and without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with intent to abuse, threaten or harass a person.

The grand jury indictment describes how he sent two text messages to two members of the Guthrie family on February fourth asking quote "Did you get the 12 bitcoin? We're waiting on our end for the transaction."

Investigators discovered Callella was acting as an imposter.

His trial will take place at the federal courthouse in Tucson on June 23rd.

Guthrie was reported missing on February first.