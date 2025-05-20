New Thai brunch concept taking over closed Iron John's spot in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Thai brunch concept is coming to Midtown Tucson, courtesy of the man behind the city’s three Tuk Tuk Thai restaurants.

Bud Sayso hopes to open Kin Dee Thai by August inside the former home of Iron John's Brewing Company, located at 5350 E. Broadway Blvd in the Plaza at Williams Centre.

Sayso launched his first Tuk Tuk Thai location on North Campbell Avenue in 2020 — at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — when most small businesses were just trying to survive. He’s since expanded to three locations across the metro area, and now, five years later, he’s taking what he calls another leap of faith, backed by a loyal customer base.

“Kin Dee means ‘good eating,’” Sayso said. “So it’s going to feel tropical. It’s going to feel really cool when you come in. You feel more relaxed, you’re not in a hurry. You just want to chill. Somewhere where you want to meet your friends.”

Kin Dee Thai will feature a focused brunch menu with unique dishes like Thai-style pandan waffles with Hat Yai crispy chicken, a poached chicken breast over jasmine rice infused with ginger and garlic, and a Thai tea French toast. Sayso says the vibe will contrast Tucson’s desert tones with a lush, tropical atmosphere.

“Tucson outside is so brown,” Sayso said. “We are going to make it look like a garden. Make it feel cool.”

Despite the rising cost of goods, tariffs and other economic pressures, Sayso says he’s staying flexible.

“We have to be creative, especially in this environment,” he said. “We have to think outside the box more than before. But a lot of people are not confident enough to try new things.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 50% of small businesses fail within the first five years. Sayso says community support has played a major role in helping him beat those odds.

“To see people that enjoy it and they pay good money for good food. And they’re happy, and I’m happy,” Sayso said. “I think it’s a win-win.”

Kin Dee will open as a brunch/lunch spot to start, but Sayso says he’s open to expanding the hours depending on demand.