TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patients with neurological disorders here in Southern Arizona will soon have access to advanced tools for diagnosis and treatment.

Carondelet Saint Joseph's Hospital celebrated this step toward more effective care for stroke patients with a ribbon cutting earlier today.

Monica Vargas-Mahar says, “this technology will allow our physicians and our clinicians to have advanced imaging capabilities to better treat and diagnose strokes.”

Monica Vargas with Carondelet Saint Joseph's Hospital says the hospital's new interventional radiology lab will give doctors access to more detailed information about what is happening in a stroke patient's brain.

They can then use that data to treat patients more effectively.

Dr. Alexander Coon, a St. Joseph’s Hospital Neurosurgeon, says “it’s a new tool that’s going to allow us to provide care that’s unrivaled here in Southern Arizona.”

That tool will help doctors treat serious neurological problems, from emergency stroke care to blood clot removals, with minimal invasion.

Dr. Alexander Coon says, ”their only chance at survival is to get to a place like this where we have these types of tools.”

Carondelet invested $3 million in the new lab and says more investments are coming in the future.