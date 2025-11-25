New Sun Tran app meant to improve rider experience

Starting Monday, December 1, all things Sun Tran will be in the palm of your hand.

Tucson's transportation leader announced via news release that they are launching a new Sun Tran app hoping to improve the rider experience.

The new app will include features allowing customers to plan commutes across all Sun Tran platforms, including Sun Tran, Sun Link and Sun On Demand.

Other features Sun Tran says the app will include are:



Real-time delay updates

Route departure schedules

Accessibility information with tools like audible instructions

"Rate-My-Ride" a feature allowing riders to leave feedback and reviews

Notifications on planned detours, service changes and disruptions

The Sun Tran app will be available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

