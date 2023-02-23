New study shows Arizona in severe teacher shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A survey revealed the teacher shortage in Arizona isn't getting any better, with more than a 11,000 vacancies left to fill for several districts across the state.

KGUN 9 spoke with local teachers and leaders on this shortage to see what they believe to be the biggest cause of not getting enough teachers into our classrooms.

The study released by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association shows special education teachers continue to be one of the hardest positions to fill in Arizona.

"There are so many challenges and lack of funding to support those needs, students have real needs and we're doing the best we can, you know, across public education," Corina Ontiveros, a Tucson teacher said. "We're doing the best we can but we need financial support to address those needs."

The number one caveat we heard from teachers and local leaders was Arizona ranking one of the lowest states in the country for teacher salary pay.

"When we can't pay a salary that allows people to pay their most basic needs," Alexis Wilson, President of ASPAA said. "You know, rents are higher, mortgages are higher."

For southern Arizona, it has been especially hard to fill vacancies with Tucson Unified having nearly 400 jobs posted to their school website.

"You know, our rural districts definitely have an even larger struggle with finding teachers because they can be located you know, outside of urban or suburban area," Wilson said. "And so their challenges I think, are probably even greater than what the data here shows."

A greater challenge is keeping teachers in the classroom. Many going into different professions and not even completing the school year.

"People realize, especially new educators realize, it doesn't have to be this way," Margaret Chaney, Tucson Education Association President said. "It is a really, truly fun and noble profession, but it needs to be funded."

The latest data showing more than 26% of teacher vacancies across the state remain unfilled.

For a look at the survey, click here.