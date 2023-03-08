New study says more people going to college could benefit Arizona’s economy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some say college is the best time of your life, but so many have life to live beyond college, and preparing for the future is what college is all about.

Naomi Reynolds is a senior at the University of Arizona and her favorite parts about going to to the university are the experiences she’s had, the gorgeous campus and the people she’s met.

“I think it’s more the social skills that I built and all the people that I got to meet and the network that I’ve made,” she said about how the university is preparing her for her future.

The Helios Education Foundation and Education Forward Arizona’s study “Billions to Gain” used data based on people’s degrees and their earnings. It said people with college degrees and certificates will make more money, have better job security and other benefits.

“Access to healthcare, ensuring access to education for you and your family,” Dr. Marla Franco, the Vice President of the university’s hispanic serving institution initiatives said.

The Helios Education Foundation and Education Forward Arizona said people going to college can bring billions into Arizona’s economy.

Arizona Education Progress Meter says only about 48 percent of Arizonans ages 25 to 64 have a 2 or 4 year degree or have an active certificate or license.

The Helios Education Foundation and Education Forward Arizona is hoping to get that number up to 60 percent by 2030.

Brittney Quinn is a U of A parent who got an associates degree. She said her daughter who is in grad school will have more opportunities than her because she is getting a higher degree.

“She’s going to have that step up in securing financial stability,” Quinn said.

Blake Caldarera is a graduate student at the U of A who said the university is already preparing him for his future career.

“The opportunities available to myself are much more navigable or will be because of this structured environment that I’m learning in,” Caldarera said.

However, some people who dropped out of college like Trinity Fenam said getting and keeping a job doesn’t have to do with a college degree.

“I realize it’s actually more about your personality and just having a really good attitude because you can’t get anywhere if you can’t communicate,” Fenam said.

Students like Reynolds also echoed the same thoughts.

“I personally think that once you get the job, it’s your job performance and who you are a person that says it all,” Reynolds said.

