New state-required safety course, test for OHV owners beginning Jan. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. — Starting January 1, 2025, off-highway vehicle, or OHV, owners in Arizona must complete a safety course before registering or renewing their vehicles, as mandated by a new state law.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Game and Fish Department have partnered to offer the free online course, aiming to enhance rider safety and reduce OHV-related incidents.

The course, accessible through AZMVDNow.gov, includes a 10-minute instructional video followed by 20 multiple-choice questions.

“It’s a convenient, safe, and secure way to renew your registration,” said Bill Lamoreaux, ADOT spokesperson. For non-residents, the course is available at AZGFD.gov.

The course is required only once between January 1, 2025, and June 1, 2027, for at least one registered owner per vehicle.

Upon completion, a compliance decal will be issued, signaling to law enforcement that the vehicle is legally registered.

Michael Hannas, sales manager at On Any Moto, highlighted the importance of the new requirement.

“It’s definitely a dangerous activity, and you’ve got to use your head while doing it,” he said.

He emphasized wearing proper safety gear, avoiding impaired operation, and being aware of trail conditions.

"Those laws are in place for a reason, to keep people safe,” he said.

For first-time riders, Hannas recommended speaking with experienced OHV users.

“There’s not one website that tells you everything you need to know,” he said. “The best advice comes from someone who’s actually doing it.”

He also underscored the importance of getting properly fitted helmets from experts, rather than purchasing one without professional guidance.

“You need to try helmets on in person with someone who knows how to fit them correctly,” Hannas explained.

The new safety course is expected to make Arizona’s trails safer while ensuring compliance with state regulations.

Business owners with registered OHVs must also ensure a representative completes the course via the business’s AZ MVD Now account. For more information on the course and registration process, visit azdot.gov/mvd/OHV.

With the implementation of this law, Arizona aims to promote responsible OHV recreation while reducing injuries and fatalities on public lands.