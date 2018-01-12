New specialty license plates available

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Arizona drivers have some new options when choosing license plate styles.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division released three new license plates commemorating Luke Air Force Base, the Arizona Science Center and Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction.

The plates cost $25, with $17 of that amount going to the organization it represents. The Luke Air Force Base plate supports the Fighter Country Foundation. The Science Center plate funds science education programs. The Barrett-Jackson plate funds the Driven Hearts Initiative for the American Heart Association.

Plates are available at servicearizona.com.